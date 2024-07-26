Wedbush Raises Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $90.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.54 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCS

Century Communities Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE CCS opened at $99.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.86. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $103.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Century Communities by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 96,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.