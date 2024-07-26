Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OceanaGold (OGC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OceanaGold (TSE: OGC) in the last few weeks:

7/23/2024 – OceanaGold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – OceanaGold had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$4.90 to C$5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – OceanaGold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – OceanaGold had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$5.00.

7/10/2024 – OceanaGold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.25.

6/12/2024 – OceanaGold was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

Shares of OGC stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.57. 447,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,703. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.00. OceanaGold Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.08 and a twelve month high of C$3.84.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.3147257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

