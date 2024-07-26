Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.70

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $72.54, with a volume of 27848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

Weis Markets Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Weis Markets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

In other Weis Markets news, Director Edward John Lauth III acquired 1,525 shares of Weis Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $99,094.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $99,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Weis Markets by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after buying an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $6,997,000.

Weis Markets Company Profile



Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Stories

