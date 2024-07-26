Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Sells 1,606 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.77. 499,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,317. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

