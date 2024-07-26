Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Takes $262,000 Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of HLI stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,204. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.47. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $150.31.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

