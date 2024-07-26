Wells Fargo & Company Raises Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $62.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.86.

CBSH opened at $64.24 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 861 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $55,362.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,020.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 861 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $55,362.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,020.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 997,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,476,149.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,068 shares of company stock worth $2,813,757. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,631,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,004,000 after acquiring an additional 259,127 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,771,000 after acquiring an additional 196,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,345,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,260,000 after acquiring an additional 155,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,541,000 after buying an additional 302,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,835,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

