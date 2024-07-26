West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.
West Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.
WTBA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 73,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $22.39.
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
