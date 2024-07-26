West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.

West Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

WTBA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 73,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

