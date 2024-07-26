West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.70

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$121.70 and last traded at C$121.06, with a volume of 114079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$117.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$140.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$107.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.65. The firm had revenue of C$2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 6.8641371 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.46%.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.