West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.70

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$121.70 and last traded at C$121.06, with a volume of 114079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$117.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$140.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
West Fraser Timber Price Performance
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.65. The firm had revenue of C$2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 6.8641371 earnings per share for the current year.
West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.46%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
