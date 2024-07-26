Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

WABC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.82. 128,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.56. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.12% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

