WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.420-4.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $688.0 million-$698.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.0 million. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.980-16.380 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.85.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.13. 886,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.12. WEX has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,911 shares of company stock worth $1,008,402. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

