Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,014. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

