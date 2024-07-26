WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 661.9% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
WH Group Stock Performance
WHGLY traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 43,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,118. WH Group has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29.
WH Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WH Group
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.