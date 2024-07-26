WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 661.9% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WH Group Stock Performance

WHGLY traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 43,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,118. WH Group has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

