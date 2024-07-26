Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WPM. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

TSE:WPM opened at C$81.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$52.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$76.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of C$400.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.8465017 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.64, for a total value of C$1,264,560.00. In other news, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.64, for a total transaction of C$1,264,560.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total value of C$6,934,433.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,660 shares of company stock worth $11,281,465. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

