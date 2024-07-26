William Blair Weighs in on Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

PLNT opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $79.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.93.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

