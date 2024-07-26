Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.73

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.73 and last traded at $79.73, with a volume of 7634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.17.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. The firm has a market cap of $565.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Willis Lease Finance

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $412,402.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 107,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $412,402.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 107,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $68,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,306.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

