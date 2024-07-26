Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.95 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-17.000 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded up $10.60 on Thursday, hitting $277.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,608. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $281.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

