Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday.
Winpak Trading Up 6.7 %
Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Winpak had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of C$373.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winpak will post 3.364751 EPS for the current year.
Winpak Company Profile
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.
