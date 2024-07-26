Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Wintrust Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $10.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

WTFC stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.13. 402,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.27. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $113.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.85.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

