Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $3.18 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Wirtual Token Trading

