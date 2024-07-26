WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

Shares of USSH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.14. 68 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00.

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

