WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:USIN)

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.
WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Price Performance
Shares of WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.01. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $50.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.54.
WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.