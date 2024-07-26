WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:USIN)

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

Shares of WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.01. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $50.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.54.

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

