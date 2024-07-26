WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.57. Approximately 2,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.
WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.73.
WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracksa market-cap-weighted index of non-state-owned Indian equities. IXSE was launched on Apr 4, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.