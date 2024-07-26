Wormhole (W) Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days

Wormhole (W) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Wormhole token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. Wormhole has a market cap of $519.68 million and $31.96 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wormhole has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole’s genesis date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.28476831 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $34,583,907.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

