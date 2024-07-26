Wrapped BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $908.19 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $573.76 or 0.00858146 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $908.19 million and approximately $171.15 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,885 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

