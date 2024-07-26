Wrapped XDC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $141,815.08 (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $141,815.08 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 252,879,658 coins. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 252,947,337.22437614. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.03080936 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $135,550.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

