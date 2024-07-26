Wrapped XDC (WXDC) One Day Volume Tops $184,456.65

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a total market cap of $7.84 million and $184,456.65 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 253,356,448 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 252,947,337.22437614. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.03080936 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $135,550.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

