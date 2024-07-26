Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.59. 302,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,842. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $86,389.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 107,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.