Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Xcel Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 145,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

