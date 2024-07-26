XRUN (XRUN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $53,070.55

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. XRUN has a market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $53,070.55 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, XRUN has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

About XRUN

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,350,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

