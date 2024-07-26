XYO (XYO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $493,212.76

XYO (XYO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $77.89 million and approximately $493,212.76 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,095.56 or 1.00074718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000978 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00069215 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00562228 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $726,231.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

