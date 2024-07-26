Zacks Research Comments on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $3.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDY. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of RDY opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $63.72 and a 12 month high of $81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.4069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

