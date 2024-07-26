Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Terex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.04. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $65.69 on Friday. Terex has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Terex by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

