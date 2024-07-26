Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F5 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $9.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F5’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

FFIV stock opened at $173.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.00. F5 has a 52-week low of $145.45 and a 52-week high of $199.49.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,790.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,890 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at about $1,479,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,872,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

