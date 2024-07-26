Zacks Research Weighs in on Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AKAM. Raymond James decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.65.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average of $103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,875 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 75,653 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

