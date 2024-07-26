Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $10,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after buying an additional 53,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.67.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $324.41 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $337.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

