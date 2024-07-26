Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.06.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after buying an additional 927,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after buying an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,247,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,611,000 after buying an additional 86,165 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $67,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

