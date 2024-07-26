Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $53.32.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after buying an additional 1,259,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 469.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 153,387 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

