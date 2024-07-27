16,381 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Bought by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of FTAI traded up $7.30 on Friday, reaching $112.63. 2,386,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,866. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 156.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

