19,902 Shares in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

