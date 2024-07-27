1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $144.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 23.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

1st Source Stock Up 4.9 %

SRCE traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $65.47. The company had a trading volume of 195,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $65.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.80.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,110.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,744.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,110.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

