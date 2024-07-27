20,307 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN) Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.44% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DJUN. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,103 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $188.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

