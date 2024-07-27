2,123 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AME traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.27. 864,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.46 and its 200-day moving average is $172.42. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

