2,171 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $101.70. 365,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.