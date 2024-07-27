2,734 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Purchased by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TDC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

