3,060 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,285,139. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $174.90. 980,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.34 and a 200 day moving average of $144.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

