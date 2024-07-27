3,735 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:OMC traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.43. 2,018,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.52.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

