3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. 3M updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.30 EPS.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $23.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.14. 32,713,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,414,272. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on 3M

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.