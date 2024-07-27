3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. 3M updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.30 EPS.
3M Stock Performance
Shares of 3M stock traded up $23.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.14. 32,713,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,414,272. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.
3M Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on 3M
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.