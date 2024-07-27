4,315,887 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,315,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,760,000. Capital World Investors owned about 1.59% of Aptiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,843,905,000 after acquiring an additional 325,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after buying an additional 1,405,569 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,978,000 after buying an additional 483,157 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,315,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,728,000 after purchasing an additional 131,431 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,312,000 after purchasing an additional 395,414 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.74. 2,032,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,458. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

