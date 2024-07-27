478 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,985 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $791,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $445,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,815,000 after buying an additional 257,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,965,000 after buying an additional 31,232 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lululemon Athletica Price Performance
Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $516.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.
Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.26.
About Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
