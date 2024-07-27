4,914 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,472,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,975,000 after acquiring an additional 523,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,098,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,755,000 after purchasing an additional 982,341 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 683,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,201,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 251,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.76. 111,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,706. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.08 and a 1 year high of $78.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

